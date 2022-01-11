ADVISORY GLOBAL-RISKS/WEF

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Enero de 2022
World Economic Forum unveils "Global Risks Report 2022"

PARIS - The World Economic Forum presents its annual "Global Risks Report 2022" at a news conference. The report identifies tensions that result from a divergent pandemic recovery speed, including climate transition disorder, increased cyber vulnerabilities, greater barriers to international mobility, and crowding and competition in space.

0900GMT - Global Risks 2022 news conference

Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum

Carolina Klint, Managing Director, Marsh

Peter Giger, Group Chief Risk Officer, Zurich Insurance Group

