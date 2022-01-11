ADVISORY GLOBAL-RISKS/WEF

World Economic Forum unveils "Global Risks Report 2022"
Start: 11 Jan 2022 09:02 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT
PARIS - The World Economic Forum presents its annual "Global Risks Report 2022" at a news conference. The report identifies tensions that result from a divergent pandemic recovery speed, including climate transition disorder, increased cyber vulnerabilities, greater barriers to international mobility, and crowding and competition in space.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Global Risks 2022 news conference
Speakers:
Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum
Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum
Carolina Klint, Managing Director, Marsh
Peter Giger, Group Chief Risk Officer, Zurich Insurance Group
