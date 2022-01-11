ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/NEWS CONFERENCE -- UPDATED SOURCE

Macron & Michel joint newser after a working lunch

Start: 11 Jan 2022 14:14 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 14:47 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - UPDATED SOURCE EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL**

----

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel hold joint news conference after a working lunch to discuss French priorities for the 6-month presidency of the European Union.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Macron and Michel news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com