Martes 11 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY FLASH - 2004-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-TRAINING

REUTERSJAN 11
11 de Enero de 2022

Aerials show Djokovic on court in Melbourne

Start: 11 Jan 2022 06:08 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 06:12 GMT

MELBOURNE - Aerial vision on Tuesday (January 11) showed tennis star Novak Djokovic training on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park after he sensationally won a court battle against the Australian government.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

Digital: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: NINE NETWORK, SEVEN NETWORK AND AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

DEPORTES

