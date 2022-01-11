ADVISORY FLASH - 2004-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-TRAINING

Aerials show Djokovic on court in Melbourne

Start: 11 Jan 2022 06:08 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 06:12 GMT

MELBOURNE - Aerial vision on Tuesday (January 11) showed tennis star Novak Djokovic training on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park after he sensationally won a court battle against the Australian government.

