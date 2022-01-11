ADVISORY FLASH - 2003-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-VICTORIA PREMIER

'This tournament is bigger than any one person' - Victorian premier
Start: 11 Jan 2022 01:25 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 01:28 GMT
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - "This tournament is bigger than any one person," says Victorian premier.
Restrictions:
Broadcasters: No use Australia
Digital: No use Australia .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australia NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com