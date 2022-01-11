ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

UK's Labour Party to ask question on alleged Downing Street party
Start: 11 Jan 2022 12:30 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 13:30 GMT
LONDON – Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner to ask urgent question in Parliament on an alleged Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020 while the UK was in lockdown.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU
DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com