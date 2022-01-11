COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

Por
REUTERSJAN 11
11 de Enero de 2022

UK's Labour Party to ask question on alleged Downing Street party

Start: 11 Jan 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 13:30 GMT

LONDON – Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner to ask urgent question in Parliament on an alleged Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020 while the UK was in lockdown.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

