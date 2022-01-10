COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC -- LIVE TBC --

REUTERSJAN 10
10 de Enero de 2022

Outwatching developments after Djokovic's Australia court challenge win

Start: 11 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DEVELOPMENTS AND POSSIBLE LIVES - NO LIVES CURRENTLY CONFIRMED BUT REUTERS CREW WILL OFFER ON MERIT

EXACT LOCATION TBC, MELBOURNE - Outwatching for developments and reaction after world tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

Reuters

