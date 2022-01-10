ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Exterior of offices of Djokovic's lawyers in Melbourne

Start: 10 Jan 2022 07:04 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Exterior of offices of lawyers representing world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, after an Australian judge ruled he could be released from immigration detention.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com