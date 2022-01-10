COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 10
10 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 10 Jan 2022 03:29 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 06:30 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Exterior of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being kept, while his lawyers battle to secure his release to play in the Australian Open and be exempt from strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements at a federal court hearing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

