ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY

U.S., Russia due to hold security talks in Geneva
Start: 10 Jan 2022 06:40 GMT
End: 10 Jan 2022 08:00 GMT
GENEVA- The US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov arrive ahead of security talks on Jan. 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine. Russia and NATO are also likely to hold talks on Jan. 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for Jan. 13.
SCHEDULE
0600-0630GMT U.S. delegation expected to arrive at the US mission in Geneva (REUTERS)
0740GMT Russia delegation expected to arrive at the US mission (REUTERS)
0800GMT Photo opportunity in front of the flag outside, followed by a roundtable NO LIVE ACCESS. MONITOR FOR AN EDIT
