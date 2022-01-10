ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-RYABKOV

Russia deputy foreign minister holds briefing after US talks
Start: 10 Jan 2022 16:15 GMT
End: 10 Jan 2022 17:15 GMT
GENEVA - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov due to brief media after security talks with the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine. Russia and NATO are also likely to hold talks on Jan. 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for Jan. 13.
