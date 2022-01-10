ADVISORY NEW YORK-FIRE/BRONX

View of building in NYC following a deadly fire

Start: 10 Jan 2022 12:04 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 13:15 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NY - Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured when a fire, started by a malfunctioning space heater, spread smoke through a 19-floor building in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, city officials said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: Reuters

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com