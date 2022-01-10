COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/MICHEL-ARRIVAL

JAN 10
10 de Enero de 2022

Macron welcomes EC President Michel at the Elysee Palace

Start: 11 Jan 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 12:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes European Council President Charles Michel at the Elysee Palace for a working lunch.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Macron welcomes Michel at the Elysee Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

