ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/MICHEL-ARRIVAL

Macron welcomes EC President Michel at the Elysee Palace
Start: 11 Jan 2022 11:45 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 12:15 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes European Council President Charles Michel at the Elysee Palace for a working lunch.
1200GMT - Macron welcomes Michel at the Elysee Palace
