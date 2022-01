ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---ITALY-GERMANY/ -- APPROXIMATE TIMING

Italian, German foreign ministers hold news conference in Rome

Start: 10 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock give a joint news conference after meeting in Rome.

SCHEDULE

1030GMT - Meeting

1130GMT APPROX - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SOURCE: TBA IF REUTERS OR FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com