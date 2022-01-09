Nantes 0 - Monaco 0:Points shared, as Nantes play out a goal-less draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire

On Sunday, Nantes and Monaco were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Both Nantes and Monaco arrived on the back of wins. Nantes were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Saint-Étienne away and RC Lens at home, by 1-0 and 3-2 respectively. Monaco were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Rennes in their last match. As the table looks today, Nantes are in 9th place, with 29 points from 20 matches, while Monaco sit in 7th, with 30 points from 20.

For Nantes, Sebastien Corchia, Marcus Coco, Osman Bukari and Renaud Emond, came on for Fabio, Roli Pereira De Sa, Ludovic Blas and Dennis Appiah. Monaco replaced Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima, Myron Boadu and Vanderson with Djibril Sidibe, Benoit Badiashile, Kevin Volland and Gelson Martins.

There were bookings for Randal Kolo Muani from Nantes, and Sofiane Diop and Eliot Matazo, for Monaco.

Nantes will next travel to Nice, while Monaco will face Clermont Foot at home.