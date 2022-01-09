COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

Metz 0 - RCSA 2:RCSA beat Metz in 2-0, in narrow away win

Home crowd left stunned by RCSA, as Julien Stephan’s squad seals victory

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Enero de 2022

RC Strasburg beat FC Metz with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Lyon in their previous game while RCSA had lost their previous match against Olympique de Marseille. Following today's result, Metz and RCSA currently occupy 19th and 7th spots in the table, with 16 points and 29 points respectively after 20 matches.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on The Racers who started the second half well, thanks to an early goal from Ludovic Ajorque in the 50th minute. RCSA then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Ludovic Ajorque just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-0.

For Metz, Sikou Niakate, Opa Nguette, Pape Ndiaga Yade, Amine Bassi and Lamine Gueye, came on for Jemerson, Ibrahima Niane, William Mikelbrencis, Warren Tchimbembe and Nicolas De Preville. RCSA brought on Jean-Eudes Aholou, Moise Sahi Dion and Anthony Caci, to replace Jeanricner Bellegarde, Kevin Gameiro and Dimitri Lienard.

There were bookings for Amadou Mbengue from Metz. For RCSA, Dimitri Lienard saw yellow.

Metz will next play Reims away, with RCSA facing Montpellier at home.

