Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
Cleermont 0 - Reims 0:Cleermont fail to secure victory against Reims, after goal-less draw

Neither Cleermont nor Reims able to break the dead-lock, the game ends in a 0-0 draw

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Enero de 2022

Cleermont were held to 0-0 draw by Reims down on Sunday at Stade Gabriel Montpied. Cleermont were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Reims, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Olympique de Marseille. After today's result, Cleermont and Reims sit 15th, (18 points) and 14th, (24 points), in the table respectively, after 20 matches.

For Cleermont, Arial Mendy and Yadaly Diaby, came on for Elbasan Rashani and Jodel Dossou. Reims brought on Maxime Busi, Ilan Kebbal, Anastasios Donis, Fraser Hornby and Kamory Doumbia, to replace Bradley Locko, Nathanael Mbuku, Alexis Flips, Thomas Foket and N'Dri Philippe Koffi.

The referee booked five players. Pierre-Yves Hamel from Cleermont, who saw yellow cards and Alidu Seidu, sent off with a red, as well as for Reims Bradley Locko, Maxime Busi and Martin Adeline also seeing yellows.

Cleermont will next travel to AS Mónaco, while Reims will face FC Metz at home.

