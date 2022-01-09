COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Brest 0 - Nice 3:Nice run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Christophe Galtier’s men secure all 3 points after victory away to Brest on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Enero de 2022

Nice ease to victory over Brest 3-0 on Sunday at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Brest wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Troyes in their previous game. Nice were coming from consecutive wins against RC Lens and Rennes. As things stand, Brest and Nice sit 12th, (25 points) and 2nd, (36 points), spots respectively, after 20 matches.

Nice started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Kasper Dolberg opening the rout in the 13th minute, ending the first half 0-1.

The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Andy Delort, 79 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Amine Gouiri made it 3-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Brest, Irvin Cardona, Rafiki Said, Youssouph Badji and Julien Faussurier, came on for Jeremy Le Douaron, Paul Lasne, Steve Mounie and Franck Honorat. Nice brought on Andy Delort, Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Alexis Claude-Maurice, to replace Kasper Dolberg, Hicham Boudaoui and Justin Kluivert.

Brest will next travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while Nice will face Nantes at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso reloj con el que Lionel Messi despidió el 2021

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso reloj con el que Lionel Messi despidió el 2021

Kevin Benavides cumplió años y protagonizó una remontada que puede valer otro triunfo en el Rally Dakar

En Francia aseguran que Zinedine Zidane será el nuevo entrenador del PSG desde junio

Los lujosos pedidos que hizo Novak Djokovic a las autoridades australianas a horas de la audiencia que definirá su futuro

Tras cinco meses de ausencia y luego de superar el covid, Rafael Nadal se consagró en Melbourne y espera por el Abierto de Australia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Michael Lang, uno de los organizadores del mítico Festival de Woodstock

Murió Michael Lang, uno de los organizadores del mítico Festival de Woodstock

Regina Blandón mandó un contundente mensaje a las personas antivacunas: “Ya chole, ¿no?”

Michelle Salas envió emotiva felicitación de cumpleaños para su hermana Camila Valero

Así fue el debut de Franco Escamilla como rapero

Así celebró Ximena Navarrete el primer mes de su bebé

TENDENCIAS

Viaje al Valle de Pedernal, el origen de los nuevos grandes vinos de San Juan

Viaje al Valle de Pedernal, el origen de los nuevos grandes vinos de San Juan

Cuáles serán las 10 observaciones astronómicas más importantes de 2022

El look de Stefi Roitman en el día del sí con Ricky Montaner

Herramientas de Google para que haya más mujeres líderes en la tecnología

Detectan a “Deltacron”, una nueva variante de COVID-19 que combina Ómicron y Delta