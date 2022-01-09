Brest 0 - Nice 3:Nice run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Nice ease to victory over Brest 3-0 on Sunday at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Brest wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Troyes in their previous game. Nice were coming from consecutive wins against RC Lens and Rennes. As things stand, Brest and Nice sit 12th, (25 points) and 2nd, (36 points), spots respectively, after 20 matches.

Nice started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Kasper Dolberg opening the rout in the 13th minute, ending the first half 0-1.

The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Andy Delort, 79 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Amine Gouiri made it 3-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Brest, Irvin Cardona, Rafiki Said, Youssouph Badji and Julien Faussurier, came on for Jeremy Le Douaron, Paul Lasne, Steve Mounie and Franck Honorat. Nice brought on Andy Delort, Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Alexis Claude-Maurice, to replace Kasper Dolberg, Hicham Boudaoui and Justin Kluivert.

Brest will next travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while Nice will face Nantes at home.