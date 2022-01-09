COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 09
7 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 09 Jan 2022 06:28 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 09:30 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La guía de la Fórmula 1 en 2022: cambio histórico del reglamento, nuevos autos y la fecha del estreno de la serie Drive To Survive

La guía de la Fórmula 1 en 2022: cambio histórico del reglamento, nuevos autos y la fecha del estreno de la serie Drive To Survive

Guía de la Copa Africana de Naciones: sedes, formato, las 10 máximas figuras y todo lo que hay que saber

Novak Djokovic se prepara para presentarse ante la justicia y defender su estadía en Australia

Cruz Azul vs Xolos: el gol de Charly Rodríguez en la victoria de los celestes

El mensaje de Checo Pérez sobre la vacuna contra la Covid-19

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Donó un riñón a su suegra y la novia lo dejó para casarse con alguien más

Donó un riñón a su suegra y la novia lo dejó para casarse con alguien más

Andrés García demandará a Anabel Hernández: “Es una cucaracha”

Soldados en la guerra, un locutor mudo y una muerte en Buenos Aires: la aventuras reales de los actores de El Zorro

Alexis Ayala no recibió ofertas de trabajo por más de un año tras infarto

Anahí apadrinó a Azul Guaita, la nueva “Mía Colucci”

TENDENCIAS

Viaje al Valle de Pedernal, el origen de los nuevos grandes vinos de San Juan

Viaje al Valle de Pedernal, el origen de los nuevos grandes vinos de San Juan

Cuáles serán las 10 observaciones astronómicas más importantes de 2022

El look de Stefi Roitman en el día del sí con Ricky Montaner

Herramientas de Google para que haya más mujeres líderes en la tecnología

Detectan a “Deltacron”, una nueva variante de COVID-19 que combina Ómicron y Delta