COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 09
10 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 09 Jan 2022 22:48 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 23:48 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being kept, while his lawyers battle to secure his release to play in the Australian Open and be exempt from strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements at a federal court hearing.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT (09/01) - court hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ángel Correa marcó un gol de mitad de cancha en el empate de Atlético de Madrid ante Villarreal

Ángel Correa marcó un gol de mitad de cancha en el empate de Atlético de Madrid ante Villarreal

Cuál fue el último partido de Hugo Sánchez en Europa

Estupendo gol de Paulo Dybala en la trascendental remontada de Juventus ante Roma por 4 a 3

Grave denuncia de la madre de Djokovic contra Australia: “Mi hijo está en prisión y no le dan ni el desayuno”

Andrés Guardado rompió récord impuesto por Hugo Sánchez en Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Lucero tras el supuesto “coqueteo” de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Qué dijo Lucero tras el supuesto “coqueteo” de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Alfonso Herrera aconsejó a la nueva generación de “Rebelde”: “Revisen bien sus contratos”

Familia Rivera se acusa en redes: Juan, Lupillo y Rosa no ocultan sus desacuerdos

Lucero reaccionó al supuesto noviazgo de Lucerito Mijares: “Ya se puede ser suegros”

Sinéad O’Connor reveló que su hijo Shane se ahorcó

TENDENCIAS

La Costa Fashion Experience: explosión de brillo y color en su cuarta edición

La Costa Fashion Experience: explosión de brillo y color en su cuarta edición

Los ministros de Salud de todo el país repudiaron los ataques a los trabajadores sanitarios

El pago anónimo de criptomoneda podría eliminar el cifrado de extremo a extremo

iPhone: la manera más sencilla de transferir sus chats de WhatsApp a Telegram

Las 9 aplicaciones que le ayudarán a ser más organizado y productivo en 2022