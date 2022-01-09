ADVISORY IRAQ-POLITICS/ -- TIME TBC

Iraq's new parliament convenes to elect speaker, two deputies
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Iraq's new parliament will convene to elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in its first session, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
