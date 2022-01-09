COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY IRAQ-POLITICS/ ---DELAYED / UPDATED RESTRIX---

REUTERSJAN 09
7 de Enero de 2022

Iraq's new parliament convenes to elect speaker, two deputies

Start: 09 Jan 2022 10:07 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 13:25 GMT

**EDITORS' PLEASE NOTE THAT FROM 1007GMT-1009GMT LIVE EVENT SHOWED IRAQI PM ATTENDING POLICE CEREMONY IN BAGHDAD. PARLIAMENTARY SESSION EXPECTED TO START AT 1200GMT APPROX**

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Iraq's new parliament will convene to elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in its first session, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Iraq

DIGITAL: No Use Iraq

Source: IRAQIYA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

