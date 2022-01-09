COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY / NEW START TIME

Por
REUTERSJAN 09
7 de Enero de 2022

Protest against COVID-19 measures in Amsterdam

Start: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE DEPENDENT ON TURNOUT OF PROTESTERS ON THE DAY - PLEASE MONITOR

==

AMSTERDAM - Opponents of restrictions imposed in the Netherlands to contain the spread of COVID-19 take part in a protest in Amsterdam.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Bomba en Francia: aseguran que Zinedine Zidane será el nuevo entrenador del PSG desde junio

Así fue el debut de Franco Escamilla como rapero

