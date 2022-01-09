ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST

Protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels
Start: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING IRAQ-POLITICS LIVE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
BRUSSELS - Protesters march in opposition to Belgian COVID restrictions amid record-breaking case numbers.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT protest starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com