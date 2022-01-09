ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST

Protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels

Start: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING IRAQ-POLITICS LIVE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

BRUSSELS - Protesters march in opposition to Belgian COVID restrictions amid record-breaking case numbers.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com