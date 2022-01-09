ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 7086-BRAZIL-CANYON/

Eight dead, 3 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
CAPITOLIO, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL - At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, the fire department said.
