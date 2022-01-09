COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 7086-BRAZIL-CANYON/

Por
REUTERS
9 de Enero de 2022

Eight dead, 3 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall

Start: 09 Jan 2022 18:50 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2022 18:52 GMT

CAPITOLIO, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL - At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, the fire department said.

