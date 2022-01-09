ADVISORY 7108-NEW YORK-FIRE/

NY apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Start: 09 Jan 2022 21:40 GMT
End: 09 Jan 2022 21:45 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, according to city officials.
