Domingo 9 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY 7108-NEW YORK-FIRE/

REUTERSJAN 09
9 de Enero de 2022

NY apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, according to city officials.

Estupendo gol de Paulo Dybala en la trascendental remontada de Juventus ante Roma por 4 a 3

Qué dijo Lucero tras el supuesto “coqueteo” de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Los ministros de Salud de todo el país repudiaron los ataques a los trabajadores sanitarios

