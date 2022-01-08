COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/COLORADO

Por
REUTERSJAN 08
8 de Enero de 2022

Biden tours fire-damaged areas in Colorado

Start: 08 Jan 2022 00:17 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 00:33 GMT

BROOMFIELD AND LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive in Colorado to tour residential neighborhoods damaged by a fast moving prairie fire that hit the area in late December.

2335 GMT -- The Bidens meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; President Biden delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center in Louisville, Colorado

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

