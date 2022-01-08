COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-VORACOVA--UPDATED STORY

Por
REUTERSJAN 08
8 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne hotel where Djokovic, Voracova are staying

Start: 08 Jan 2022 00:46 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up, as well as Czech Renata Voracova. Voracova played in Melbourne earlier this week but has been asked to leave Australia after her detention by Border Force officials, local media reported on Friday. The Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Voracova had decided to leave the country.

SCHEDULE:

0058GMT- View of window believed to be of Voracova's hotel room

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

