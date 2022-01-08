ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-VORACOVA--UPDATED STORY

View of Melbourne hotel where Djokovic, Voracova are staying

Start: 08 Jan 2022 09:16 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 09:31 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up, as well as Czech Renata Voracova. Voracova played in Melbourne earlier this week but has been asked to leave Australia after her detention by Border Force officials, local media reported on Friday. The Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Voracova had decided to leave the country.

SCHEDULE:

0058GMT- View of window believed to be of Voracova's hotel room

0455GMT - Crowd composing of anti-vaccine protesters, Djokovic supporters and refugee advocates gathering outside hotel

0615GMT APPROX - Voracova leaves hotel for airport (OFF-CAMERA)

