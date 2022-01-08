COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 8 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC--CANCELLED--

Por
REUTERSJAN 08
7 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 08 Jan 2022 06:30 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 09:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER ONGOING EVENT.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

América vs Puebla: así fue el gol de Salvador Reyes a los 10 segundos del partido

América vs Puebla: así fue el gol de Salvador Reyes a los 10 segundos del partido

Juárez vs Necaxa: la expulsión de Luis Malagón por un supuesto impulso a Santander

Sal Sánchez, el boxeador mexicano que paralizó al país con su trágica muerte

Cuauhtémoc Blanco: de cuánto es la millonaria diferencia entre su sueldo de político y de futbolista

Una figura que se consagró en el Real Madrid podría retirarse si su selección no logra clasificar al Mundial de Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué famosos se han negado a estar en Exatlón All Star

Qué famosos se han negado a estar en Exatlón All Star

Qué fue de la vida de Daniel Stern, el torpe ladrón de Mi pobre angelito

Roberto Palazuelos respondió a AMLO tras declaraciones del Tren Maya: “Seremos aliados”

De Biden a Oprah, las personalidades de EEUU se despidieron de Sidney Poitier

La última escena de Carmen Salinas en “Mi fortuna es amarte” incluirá un homenaje de Televisa

TENDENCIAS

“Má, me aburro”: qué hacer con los niños en casa en vacaciones para no morir en el intento

“Má, me aburro”: qué hacer con los niños en casa en vacaciones para no morir en el intento

Cuáles son las claves para impulsar el metabolismo y bajar de peso a cualquier edad

La Costa Fashion Experience: la vanguardia de la moda nacional tiene una nueva cita con los paisajes naturales del Partido de la Costa

Movilidad eléctrica: el fenómeno del verano en Punta del Este

Mario Kart 9 estaría en desarrollo y podría ser lanzado este año