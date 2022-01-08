COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-TELESCOPE/JAMES WEBB --START TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSJAN 08
8 de Enero de 2022

Final deployment of Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror

Start: 08 Jan 2022 14:33 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 15:33 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE START TIME FOR THIS EVENT IS FLUID; IT WILL BEGIN AT 1400GMT OR LATER ACCORDING TO NASA TV

IN SPACE - Final deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only / Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only / do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

