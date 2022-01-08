ADVISORY PEOPLE-HARRY REID/FUNERAL -- APPROX START TIME

Funeral held for former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid

Start: 08 Jan 2022 18:35 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 19:35 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - A funeral is held in Las Vegas for Democratic former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to earn a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington. Former President Barack Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy. Reid lies in state at the US Capitol on January 12.

SCHEDULE

1900GMT - Funeral expected to begin

