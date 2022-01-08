COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 08
7 de Enero de 2022

Protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass in Paris

Start: 08 Jan 2022 14:06 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 14:28 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY AND WILL BE ON MERIT / TURNOUT

==

PARIS - Opponents of a bill that would transform France's current health pass into a "vaccine pass" hold a demonstration in Paris. In order to further boost vaccinations, the government's planned vaccine pass - which will require proof of vaccination, not just a negative test, to enter public places - will take effect from Jan. 15, if parliament approves the draft government bill.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

