ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY --UPDATED

Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY

7 de Enero de 2022

Men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery are sentenced

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael are due to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, whom they chased and shot through a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia's Glynn County in February 2020. They face a minimum of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

1945GMT- Sentencing expected

