ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY --UPDATED

Men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery are sentenced
Start: 07 Jan 2022 19:48 GMT
End: 07 Jan 2022 20:18 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE ARBERY SENTENCING IS IN RECESS UNTIL 1800GMT. THIS LIVE EVENT WAS BRIEFLY INTERRUPTED WITH U.S. NETWORK POOL VIDEO OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'S CHOPPER - PLEASE MAKE NO FURTHER USE OF THIS U.S. NETWORK POOL VIDEO.
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael are due to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, whom they chased and shot through a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia's Glynn County in February 2020. They face a minimum of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
SCHEDULE:
1945GMT- Sentencing expected
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com