ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY --UPDATED

Men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery are sentenced

Start: 07 Jan 2022 19:48 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 20:18 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE ARBERY SENTENCING IS IN RECESS UNTIL 1800GMT. THIS LIVE EVENT WAS BRIEFLY INTERRUPTED WITH U.S. NETWORK POOL VIDEO OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'S CHOPPER - PLEASE MAKE NO FURTHER USE OF THIS U.S. NETWORK POOL VIDEO.

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael are due to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, whom they chased and shot through a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia's Glynn County in February 2020. They face a minimum of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

SCHEDULE:

1945GMT- Sentencing expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com