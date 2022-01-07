COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TESTIMONIALS

REUTERSJAN 07
5 de Enero de 2022

US Congress members share experiences from Jan. 6 attack

Start: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CLASHES.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Members of the US House of Representatives share their experiences and reflections from the Jan. 6 one year on since supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

