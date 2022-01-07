COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY

Por
REUTERS
7 de Enero de 2022

Biden delivers remarks on December 2021 jobs report

Start: 07 Jan 2022 15:47 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 16:47 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on December 2021 jobs report in the White House State Dining Room.

SCHEDULE:

1545 GMT - Biden's remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

