ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY

Biden delivers remarks on December 2021 jobs report
Start: 07 Jan 2022 15:47 GMT
End: 07 Jan 2022 16:47 GMT
WASHINGTON DC, USA - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on December 2021 jobs report in the White House State Dining Room.
SCHEDULE:
1545 GMT - Biden's remarks
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com