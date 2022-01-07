COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/COLORADO

JAN 07
8 de Enero de 2022

Biden tours fire-damaged areas in Colorado

Start: 07 Jan 2022 23:35 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 00:35 GMT

BROOMFIELD AND LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive in Colorado to tour residential neighborhoods damaged by a fast moving prairie fire that hit the area in late December.

2335 GMT -- The Bidens meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; President Biden delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center in Louisville, Colorado

Reuters

