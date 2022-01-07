ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/COLORADO

Biden tours fire-damaged areas in Colorado
BROOMFIELD AND LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive in Colorado to tour residential neighborhoods damaged by a fast moving prairie fire that hit the area in late December.
2335 GMT -- The Bidens meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; President Biden delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center in Louisville, Colorado
