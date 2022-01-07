COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
7 de Enero de 2022

Stolenberg and Ukrainian FM Kuleba hold news conference

Start: 10 Jan 2022 09:40 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stolenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give news conference before meeting in Brussels

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT News conference

1000GMT Start of meeting (no access)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NAOT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

