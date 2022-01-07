COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
6 de Enero de 2022

Stoltenberg news conference after foreign ministers meeting

Start: 07 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference after meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the Russian military build up on the border with Ukraine

SCHEDULE:

1515GMT approx news conference with SG Jens Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El futbolista Benjamin Mendy, acusado de ocho delitos sexuales, fue puesto en libertad bajo fianza

El futbolista Benjamin Mendy, acusado de ocho delitos sexuales, fue puesto en libertad bajo fianza

Luego de su breve paso por la NBA, Gabriel Deck está a un paso de volver al básquet europeo

Un inmigrante detenido reveló más detalles del hotel donde está Djokovic: “Nos han servido comida con gusanos”

Novak Djokovic publicó un mensaje desde el hotel de refugiados de Australia

“Fueron los kilómetros más peligrosos de mi vida”: la furia de los pilotos argentinos en el Rally Dakar por un error en la carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió que se encuentre grave tras su contagio de COVID-19

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió que se encuentre grave tras su contagio de COVID-19

Fernanda Castillo alarmó a sus fans tras manifestar que se encuentra enferma

Jorge Falcón recordó cómo eran los Días de Reyes en su infancia: “Nunca llegaban”

Murió Sidney Poitier, el primer actor afroamericano y bahameño en ganar un premio Oscar

Martha Higareda presumió su entrañable amistad con Aislinn Derbez: “Amo que formes parte de mi vida”

TENDENCIAS

Si el testeo en vacaciones da positivo, ¿hay que aislarse o regresar?

Si el testeo en vacaciones da positivo, ¿hay que aislarse o regresar?

Ómicron: Europa debate si puede mantener las escuelas abiertas frente a la suba de contagios

Para almorzar, merendar o “picotear”: opciones saludables para llevar a la playa

El desafío del verano: incorporar una fruta más al día en nuestra dieta

Los mejores consejos para disfrutar de los vinos en verano