ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC -- POSSIBLE ONLY

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 06 Jan 2022 23:32 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 01:31 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com