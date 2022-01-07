COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

6 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

