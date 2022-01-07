COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
8 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 07 Jan 2022 23:55 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2022 00:55 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

