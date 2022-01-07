COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
7 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 09 Jan 2022 21:50 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being kept, while his lawyers battle to secure his release to play in the Australian Open and be exempt from strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements at a federal court hearing.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT (09/01) - court hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

