COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
7 de Enero de 2022

View of Melbourne's Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic is staying

Start: 07 Jan 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 09:10 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is holed up. Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los tesoros del mayor coleccionista de camisetas de Claudio Caniggia: las dos joyas de valor incalculable para los fanáticos de la Selección

Los tesoros del mayor coleccionista de camisetas de Claudio Caniggia: las dos joyas de valor incalculable para los fanáticos de la Selección

Rubens Sambueza recibió elogios por su buena actuación en debut con Atlético de San Luis

La misión de Eddy Reynoso con su siguiente pupilo, Julio César Martínez

Así fue el choque de Checo Pérez en unos go karts de México

Marco Fabián regresa con FC Juárez después de escándalos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así eran los regalos de colección que José José le daba a su hijo cuando volvía de viaje

Así eran los regalos de colección que José José le daba a su hijo cuando volvía de viaje

Me Caigo de Risa: cuándo se estrenará la octava temporada

Regina Blandón habló sobre su contagio de COVID-19: “Estoy saliendo”

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por criticar como conducen las mujeres de Mazatlán

Recuerdan “odio” de Sergio Mayer Mori por RBD mientras Bárbara Mori lo felicita por “Rebelde”

TENDENCIAS

El desafío del verano: incorporar una fruta más al día en nuestra dieta

El desafío del verano: incorporar una fruta más al día en nuestra dieta

Los mejores consejos para disfrutar de los vinos en verano

Fumar tabaco aumenta el riesgo de muerte y hospitalización por COVID-19

CES 2022: Ameca y Pedia-Roid, los robots humanoides que se robaron las miradas

Cambiar el color del auto con solo apretar un botón ya no es de ciencia ficción