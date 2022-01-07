COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-JAPAN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSJAN 07
6 de Enero de 2022

Japanese billionaire Maezawa newser after returning from space

Start: 07 Jan 2022 01:41 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 03:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa who returned to earth last month after a 12-day journey into space holds a news conference after returning to Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

