Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-BLINKEN

REUTERSJAN 07
7 de Enero de 2022

Blinken speaks on Russia and Ukraine at State Department briefing

Start: 07 Jan 2022 18:01 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 18:33 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak about Russia and Ukraine and take questions from the podium at the State Department in Washington.

