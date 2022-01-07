COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 7 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJAN 07
6 de Enero de 2022

Macron, von der Leyen joint news conference

Start: 07 Jan 2022 10:09 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen hold joint news conference after meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Macron and von der Leyen joint newser

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los tesoros del mayor coleccionista de camisetas de Claudio Caniggia: las dos joyas de valor incalculable para los fanáticos de la Selección

Los tesoros del mayor coleccionista de camisetas de Claudio Caniggia: las dos joyas de valor incalculable para los fanáticos de la Selección

Rubens Sambueza recibió elogios por su buena actuación en debut con Atlético de San Luis

La misión de Eddy Reynoso con su siguiente pupilo, Julio César Martínez

Así fue el choque de Checo Pérez en unos go karts de México

Marco Fabián regresa con FC Juárez después de escándalos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así eran los regalos de colección que José José le daba a su hijo cuando volvía de viaje

Así eran los regalos de colección que José José le daba a su hijo cuando volvía de viaje

Me Caigo de Risa: cuándo se estrenará la octava temporada

Regina Blandón habló sobre su contagio de COVID-19: “Estoy saliendo”

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por criticar como conducen las mujeres de Mazatlán

Recuerdan “odio” de Sergio Mayer Mori por RBD mientras Bárbara Mori lo felicita por “Rebelde”

TENDENCIAS

El desafío del verano: incorporar una fruta más al día en nuestra dieta

El desafío del verano: incorporar una fruta más al día en nuestra dieta

Los mejores consejos para disfrutar de los vinos en verano

Fumar tabaco aumenta el riesgo de muerte y hospitalización por COVID-19

CES 2022: Ameca y Pedia-Roid, los robots humanoides que se robaron las miradas

Cambiar el color del auto con solo apretar un botón ya no es de ciencia ficción