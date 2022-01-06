COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Por
REUTERSJAN 06
5 de Enero de 2022

Trump supporters rally outside the DC jail

Start: 06 Jan 2022 22:45 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 23:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside the jail in Washington to decry the detention of those who have been charged with various offenses during the assault on the Capitol a year ago.

SCHEDULE:

2300 GMT - Start of rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El error de Faitelson en Twitter que enfureció a la afición de América

El error de Faitelson en Twitter que enfureció a la afición de América

La emotiva despedida de Luis Romo de Cruz Azul

Las polémicas e indisciplinas de Antonio Brown en la NFL

“¿No somos humanos?”: los carteles que aparecieron en el hotel donde está aislado Novak Djokovic en Australia

Los fichajes estrella en Liga MX que deberán postergar su debut por la COVID-19

ENTRETENIMIENTO

María Elena Marqués, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró por miedo

María Elena Marqués, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró por miedo

Pleito en la familia de Jenni Rivera: de qué se acusan Chiquis y Rosie

El influencer Alex Tienda denunció nueva modalidad de asalto en carretera

Carmen Muñoz regresó a Televisa y se desataron sospechas sobre alguna cirugía plástica

Daff Hoffman, sobrina de YosStop, dijo temer por su vida tras haber recibido amenazas

TENDENCIAS

Las razones de por qué no es buena idea contagiarse deliberadamente con Ómicron

Las razones de por qué no es buena idea contagiarse deliberadamente con Ómicron

La opción en Facebook Messenger para prevenir trastornos alimenticios

Científicos navegan hacia “el glaciar del fin del mundo” para estudiar el derretimiento de los hielos de la Antártida

CES 2022: cubrebocas futurista con micrófono incluido

Científicos crean un robot líquido que funciona sin electricidad para cuidar el medio ambiente