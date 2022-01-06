ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TESTIMONIALS

US Congress members share experiences from Jan. 6 attack
Start: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Members of the US House of Representatives share their experiences and reflections from the Jan. 6 one year on since supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com