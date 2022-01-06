COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TESTIMONIALS

JAN 06
5 de Enero de 2022

US Congress members share experiences from Jan. 6 attack

Start: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Members of the US House of Representatives share their experiences and reflections from the Jan. 6 one year on since supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reuters

