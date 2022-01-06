ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-REPUBLICAN RESPONSE

Gaetz, Greene provide 'Republican response' on Jan. 6 events

Start: 06 Jan 2022 19:10 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 20:01 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hold a press conference where the pair are expected to offer a Republican "response" to official events on the anniversary of January 6.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com