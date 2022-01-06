ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MORNING

View of the Capitol as US marks anniversary of Jan 6. attack

Start: 06 Jan 2022 13:16 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 13:39 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - Beauty shot of the United States Capitol building on the day that marks a year since siege when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com