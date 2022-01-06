COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MORNING

Por
REUTERSJAN 06
5 de Enero de 2022

View of the Capitol as US marks anniversary of Jan 6. attack

Start: 06 Jan 2022 13:16 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 13:39 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - Beauty shot of the United States Capitol building on the day that marks a year since siege when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras el escándalo con Djokovic, las autoridades de Australia investigan el ingreso al país de otros dos tenistas

Tras el escándalo con Djokovic, las autoridades de Australia investigan el ingreso al país de otros dos tenistas

Duro ataque del presidente serbio a Australia por Djokovic: “El primer ministro finge que las reglas son para todos”

Las primeras imágenes de Djokovic en el hotel para refugiados y su reacción al ver fanáticos en la puerta

“El hotel del terror”: cómo es el alojamiento de refugiados donde está aislado Djokovic en Australia

Campazzo jugó su partido 100 en la fase regular de la NBA: el pase sin mirar a Jokic que deleitó a los fanáticos en la derrota de Denver

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rosie Rivera evadió acusación de Chiquis de ocultar robos en las empresas que dejó la “Diva de la Banda”

Rosie Rivera evadió acusación de Chiquis de ocultar robos en las empresas que dejó la “Diva de la Banda”

Gala Montes explotó contra Bárbara de Regil tras revivir su polémica discusión

El Zorro, la serie del siglo pasado que arrasa en el siglo XXI: el secreto de su vigencia en tiempos de apps, streaming y redes sociales

Cómo llegó El Chavo del 8 a la vecindad

Paul Stanley dio detalles de su pedida de matrimonio: “Estuve apunto de arrepentirme”

TENDENCIAS

El telescopio James Webb desplegó con éxito su parasol y ahora lo harán sus espejos

El telescopio James Webb desplegó con éxito su parasol y ahora lo harán sus espejos

Turismo 2022: cuáles son los circuitos imperdibles de la Argentina

Coronavirus: la positividad alcanza 52% en Gesell y 50% en Mar del Plata y Pinamar

El Gobierno alertó sobre un aumento de contagios de COVID en los chicos de 3 a 11 años: “Se nota un crecimiento más grande en ese grupo”

La estrategia de Francia es “fastidiar” y acorralar a los antivacunas