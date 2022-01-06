ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MOMENT OF SILENCE

Congress marks anniversary of Jan 6 with moment of silence
Start: 06 Jan 2022 17:01 GMT
End: 06 Jan 2022 17:11 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Members of the US House of Representatives mark the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol with a moment of silence at the start of a pro forma session.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: HOUSE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com